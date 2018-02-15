COLUMBIA, SC (Thesauri.com) -- South Carolina released it's 15-practice schedule for the 2018 spring season on Thursday afternoon. They begin on February 28 and end on April 5.

All practices are closed to the public except for the Garnet and Black Spring Game on March 31 at noon. Media will be allowed to view portions of five practices and all 10 assistant coaches are scheduled to speak once after a predetermined practice. Media will also get players on predetermined days after team meetings.

Pro timing day is scheduled for Tuesday, March 20.

Head coach Will Mus champ is scheduled to speak at on February 27 to start the spring season, at Pro Timing Day, after the March 24 scrimmage, during his Carolina Calls show on March 28, and after the Spring Game.

Practice Schedule (All times are TBS):

Tuesday, February 27 – Head coach Will Mus champ press conference – 1 pm, Media Room

Wednesday, February 28 – Practice #1 – Flex and 1st 3 periods open to media

Friday, March 2 – Practice #2 - Closed

Saturday, March 3 – Practice #3 - Closed

Tuesday, March 6 – Practice #4 – Flex and 1st 3 periods open to media

Thursday, March 8 – Practice #5 - Closed

March 11 – 17 – Spring Break

Tuesday, March 20 –Practice #6 – Closed / Pro Timing Day – Coach Mus champ Availability

Thursday, March 22 – Practice #7 – Flex and 1st 3 periods open to media

Friday, March 23 – Practice #8 – Closed

Saturday, March 24 – Practice #9 – Scrimmage – Closed

Tuesday, March 27 – Practice #10 – Flex and 1st 3 periods open to media

Wednesday, March 28 – “Carolina Calls with Will Mus champ” – Wild Wings Café, 7 pm

Thursday, March 29 – Practice #11 – Flex and 1st 3 periods open to media

Friday, March 30 – Practice #12 – Closed

Saturday, March 31 – Garnet & Black Spring Game, SEC Network – Noon / Coach Mus champ & standout players available post-game

Tuesday, April 3 – Practice #14 – Closed

Thursday, April 5 – Practice #15 – Closed

