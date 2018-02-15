Saints hire Farmer as new head football coach

The Calhoun County Saints now have a new head football coach heading into the 2018 season.

Wayne Farmer has been hired as the new head football coach at Calhoun County High.

"We're extremely excited," said Calhoun County athletics director Justin Farmer. "I think we've got a really good coach coming in. He's got a really good background with football and with kids. I think the most important aspect is he seems to be a very good person and that's the main thing that I was looking for is a good person. He knows how to get kids to the next level. He knows football and I think we're going to be extremely lucky to have Wayne Farmer."

The longtime coach is no stranger to the area or the Saints program. In previous stops, Farmer has coached at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Elloree, Denmark-Olar, Allendale-Fairfax, and Orangeburg-Wilkinson (as an assistant coach). Farmer also coached three years at Lower Richland before moving on to Scott’s Branch.

Farmer amassed a 16-29 overall record during his tenure in Summerton. Now, he looks to turn a Calhoun County program around that posted a 2-9 record last season.

Farmer replaces another longtime football coach in Bill Kimrey, who stepped down due to medical issues.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.