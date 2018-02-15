Fertilizer truck crash causes hazmat situation

An overturned tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer has caused a hazmat situation in downtown Neeses.

Chief Operations Officer Teddy Wolfe, with the Orangeburg County Fire District, says the tractor-trailer went off the embankment at the railroad tracks near Highway 4 and 321.

It happened at around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

As of 2:15 p.m. the fire department and hazmat team were still on scene but were in the process of flipping the truck back over to clear the scene.

More on this story as it develops.

