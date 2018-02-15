A plan was approved for a $350K display of the former State House Confederate flag

It’s been two years since the Confederate flag came down from the State House grounds. (Source: WIS)

A display of the State House Confederate Battle Flag has been approved by the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum almost three years after the flag's removal from the State House grounds.

A proposal for the display of the flag was approved by the museum commission board.

Ever since the Confederate flag came down from the State House ground in July 2015, it's been promised to be put on display in the Relic Room. The controversial flag has since been boxed up and stored away inside the museum.

The plan is to renovate an existing office to house the flag. Renovations are estimated to cost $350,000.

Official with the Relic Room were initially seeking $3.6 million for costs and renovations related to the display. The newest figure comes in at over 10 percent of the original cost.

The museum has identified a potential space next to the permanent galleries for the display.

The flag display has been a thorn of contention for several years between two groups: those who want the flag put up at all costs and others who would rather forget it and have it privately funded if at all.

The proposal will now be sent to the General Assembly for funding to be approved.

