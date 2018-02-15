A manager allegedly made a racist comment. Employees at a SC chicken plant decided to walk off the job.

Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.

Employees of the Gold Kist plant on Highway 15 walked out of work Thursday morning to protest the comment. Several employees at the plant claim the manager called employees "roaches."

Numerous employees outside the plant said they were offended by the comment don't want to work in that type of environment.

"He's still in there working, that's why a lot of people don't want to go back in there because he's still in there working after he made that comment," one employee told us.

That very same employee told us he was hurt by the comment

"From someone that's supposed to run the plant and be professional, for you to say something like that and have the heart to say something like that, it's wrong," the employee said.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene to direct traffic.

