A manager allegedly made a racist comment. Employees at a SC chicken plant decided to walk off the job.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
Over $250,00 had been raised by Thursday afternoon for the victims and their families of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Over $250,00 had been raised by Thursday afternoon for the victims and their families of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The man charged in the kidnapping a Johns Island girl and taking her to Alabama has a long criminal record of arrests and convictions, including a hostage-taking incident in December.More >>
The man charged in the kidnapping a Johns Island girl and taking her to Alabama has a long criminal record of arrests and convictions, including a hostage-taking incident in December.More >>
We’re getting our first look at what Riverbanks Zoo keepers hope will be the first baby gorilla to ever be born and raised at the zoo.More >>
We’re getting our first look at what Riverbanks Zoo keepers hope will be the first baby gorilla to ever be born and raised at the zoo.More >>
Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.More >>
Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.More >>
Display of the State House Confederate Battle Flag has been approved to be displayed by the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.More >>
Display of the State House Confederate Battle Flag has been approved to be displayed by the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.More >>