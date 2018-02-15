A manager allegedly made a racist comment. Employees at a chicken plant decided to walk off the job.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
Six of the candidates running for South Carolina governor, including current Gov. Henry McMaster, appeared together at the Hilton Hotel in the Vista Wednesday evening and took questions as part of a small forum for AARP volunteers.More >>
Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
