WATCH LIVE: FL high school shooting to be updated by officials - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: FL high school shooting to be updated by officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

WATCH LIVE: FL high school shooting to be updated by officials

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities, according to CNN. 

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly