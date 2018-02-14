Kevin Arnone joined WIS as a Meteorologist in February 2018.

After graduating from Western Connecticut State University with a B.S. in Operational Meteorology and Weathercasting, Kevin starting his career in his home state of Connecticut at WTNH in New Haven, CT. Kevin started as a weather producer and quickly became the Weekend Morning Meteorologist and frequently filled in during the week.

Kevin was born and raised in Orange, CT and is excited to move away from the cold and snowy weather.

His weather interest started at a very young age. When Kevin was 9 years old and on vacation in Florida, a tornado came through a mile from where he and his family were staying. Ever since that event, all he ever wanted to do was learn about weather.

Kevin recently got married in September of 2017 and him and his wife take care of their two miniature Golden Doodles! When Kevin isn't checking weather models, you can find him bowling. He has four perfect games on his resume as well as a 225 average!

Kevin also loves to cook and run! Contact him using his social media accounts!

