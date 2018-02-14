Columbia Police investigating after two people injured in shooting

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
Alabama authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the abduction of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Wednesday, the room was a bit more cordial for Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell when he stepped back into the ring for round two against senators who had a whole lot of questions for the leader of the Virginia-based company trying to buy SCE&G.?More >>
Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon says she has not seen her son yet, but knows he's OK.More >>
Residents of several West Columbia neighborhoods are on high alert after dozens of cars are being broken into late at night and during the early morning.More >>
The death toll this flu season continues to grow in South Carolina. 22 more people have died in the state within the last week.More >>
Dramatic video shows the moments when a victim was shot and almost killed outside of a Parklane Road gas station on Sunday.More >>
