Columbia Police investigating after two people injured in shooting

Columbia Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Albemarle Street between Main Street and Colonial Drive.

Details about what exactly happened and the conditions of those who were injured are not known at this time as investigators are working to gather information.

#CPDInvestigates: Two people have been injured in a shooting at the 1400 block of Ablemarle Street. We’re working hard to gather information regarding the circumstances & suspect (s). pic.twitter.com/du1hKmrTvS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 15, 2018

Spelling Correction: Shooting occurred on Albemarle Street in b/w North Main Street & Colonial Drive. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.