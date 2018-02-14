Columbia Police investigating after two people injured in shooti - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia Police investigating after two people injured in shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Albemarle Street between Main Street and Colonial Drive. 

Details about what exactly happened and the conditions of those who were injured are not known at this time as investigators are working to gather information.  

