Florida mom: 'I wish my car could fly' to get to son who fled school shooting

Shawn Kuffner (on the right) is a Sophomore at Stoneman Douglas HS. He was at school during the shooting. (Source: Simone Kuffner)

Simone Kuffner, a Florida mom whose son attends the high school where a mass shooting took place Wednesday afternoon said she has not seen her son yet but knows he's OK.

Kuffner said her son, Shawn Kuffner, was running out of the school when she first spoke with him as the shooting happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. He is a sophomore at the school.

"I am sitting here in my car in this traffic jam just like, I wish my car could fly at the moment," Kuffner said.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. She said he's now safe at a friends house.

Officials have identified the shooting suspect as Nicolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of the school. According to the Broward County Sheriff during a 6 p.m. press conference that 17 people were killed during the shooting.

Kuffner said they know some of Shawn's friends were shot and that one of them is OK. Kuffner, who is a nurse, said she got a text from her niece that a shooting happened at her son's school and she said she sprung out of the house.

"It was terrifying actually. Even though he was out of the school safe, I mean it's just scary, you just never know," Kuffner said. "And the thing is you just don't know what to do. You see it happen all the time on the news, and they tell the parents to stay away, but obviously, your mother instinct says go and that's what I did."

Just spoke with a friends mom who has a son in the band at Stoneman Douglas. She tells me her son is safe, but multiple friends have been shot. Gunman is still on the loose. https://t.co/GmwUmuUjRQ — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) February 14, 2018

MORE: Social media video from students shows students hiding as shots are fired

So grateful to hear one of my best friends and his family are safe tonight. Shawn Kuffner (on the right) is a Sophomore at Stoneman Douglas HS. He was at school during the shooting. Hear from his mom on @wis10 tonight. pic.twitter.com/kiHWqxxgGA — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.