DHEC: Number of SC flu deaths reported this season now at 128

The death toll this flu season continues to grow in South Carolina.

22 more people have died in the state within the last week.

The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control has released this week's latest flu report. The number of deaths in the state has risen to 128. DHEC reports that there is widespread flu activity for the ninth week.

There are still another two weeks left of peak flu season according to the CDC.

DHEC says the flu shot is the best protection against the flu. They are waiving administrative fees that some pay for a flu shot at its public health clinics.

