LIVE NOW: Authorities in Alabama to soon hold press conference on missing SC girl found safe

LIVE NOW: Officials in Alabama will hold a news briefing Wednesday night in following the discovery of a missing Johns Island toddler who was found safe.

Heidi Todd was found about an hour east of Birmingham, AL. Her abductor, whose name has not been released, fled the scene.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, police released a sketch of a man considered a person of interest in the disappearance of 4-year-old Heidi Renae Todd and a home invasion that injured her mother.

