A Midlands woman and alleged drug dealer out on bond was busted with weed, heroin and a stolen gun

Multiple people are dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >>
Charleston police announced on Wednesday that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Multiple people are dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, in north Miami Florida.More >>
Charleston police announced on Wednesday that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games began Thursday in Pyeongchang. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Students at Richland Northeast High School were “speed dating” on this Valentine’s Day. Their dates? Local veterans.More >>
Father and son Bill Sharpe and 14-year-old William have testified at the State House. They both now hope a bill will pass, put tough punishments on bullies.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
