A Midlands woman and alleged drug dealer out on bond was busted with weed, heroin and a stolen gun

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a woman who they discovered was allegedly selling drugs out of her home for a year.

Narcotics investigators arrested Alexia Shontae Johnson, 21, of Elgin, and charged her with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen pistol.

KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, investigators discovered evidence indicating that Johnson had been selling multiple pounds of marijuana and other drugs over the past year.

A previous search of a home where Johnson and her boyfriend were living in 2017 uncovered meth, marijuana, and crack. Her boyfriend, who was not named, claimed the drugs and she was not arrested. Following that incident, investigators say Johnson moved their drug dealing operations to her new residence on Smyrna Road.

Investigators received information that Johnson was selling a variety of drugs from her new home on Smyrna Road.

"Investigators initiated surveillance on Johnson’s residence off and on for several months," a news release said. "On Feb. 13, 2018, four narcotics investigators that had been keeping the residence under surveillance observed Johnson as she departed her home in a burgundy Dodge Nitro."

Investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled the marijuana and searched her vehicle. They found two bookbags with 7 1/2 ounces of weed, scales, two grams of heroin, and a stolen Glock .40 cal. pistol.

Johnson was arrested and transported her to the Kershaw County Detention Center. She was also out on bond following previous arrests by the Elgin and Camden police departments for marijuana possession.

KCSO and the 5th Circuit Solicitors Office will request the that her previous bonds be revoked.

“The fact that our narcs are making more and more heroin arrests from people who are also carrying guns is alarming,” Rushing said. “Two previous arrests for drugs has obviously not taught Ms. Johnson a lesson. We hope that the magistrate who sets bond will take all of this into consideration when setting a new bond.”

