A surveillance camera caught the disturbing moments where a man was shot outside a gas station

Dramatic video shows the moments when a victim was shot and almost killed outside of a Parklane Road gas station on Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captured the Feb. 11 incident that took place on 1:30 a.m. According to investigators, the as-yet-to-be identified suspect walked up to the victim outside the BP Gas Station and opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the Palmetto Health Richland emergency room.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

