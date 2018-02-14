WATCH LIVE: AARP SC Gubernatorial candidate forum

The format for this event will provide each Gubernatorial candidate 15 minutes to answer questions on issues that are important to AARP members. The moderator is Teresa Arnold, AARP SC State Director.

The forum begins at 4 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: To view a live stream of the forum, click here.

Confirmed candidates attending include:

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant

Gov. Henry McMaster

Honorable Yancey McGill

Mr. Phil Noble

Rep. James Smith

Mrs. Catherine Templeton

AARP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for office nor has a PAC.

