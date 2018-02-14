WATCH LIVE: AARP SC Gubernatorial candidate forum - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The format for this event will provide each Gubernatorial candidate 15 minutes to answer questions on issues that are important to AARP members. The moderator is Teresa Arnold, AARP SC State Director. 

The forum begins at 4 p.m. 

Confirmed candidates attending include: 

  • Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant
  • Gov. Henry McMaster
  • Honorable Yancey McGill
  • Mr. Phil Noble
  • Rep. James Smith
  • Mrs. Catherine Templeton

AARP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for office nor has a PAC. 

