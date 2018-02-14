LCSD arrests man in connection with the January murder of a Gaston man

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Columbia man in connection with the January shooting death of a Gaston man.

Eddie Louis Bass III, 29, was arrested and accused of fatally shooting Malcolm Jones on Jan. 31 at a home in the 500 block of Blackville Road, according to deputies.

Bass is also charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the Jan. 31 incident.

“We’ve taken statements from key witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene as part of our case,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Koon said Lexington County deputies arrested Bass with assistance from U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members and State Law Enforcement Division agents Wednesday morning in Richland County. He’ll be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

“Our work on this case continues,” Koon said.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers. Anonymous tips on this case can also be shared with Crimestoppers in the following ways: call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Log on to midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the "Submit a tip” tab.

