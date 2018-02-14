Someone opened fire near an SC State dorm, but no one was struck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

A shots fired call at a dormitory on South Carolina State University's campus remains under investigation.

University officials now confirm someone opened fire near University Village on Tuesday night, but no one was struck by the bullets.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.

