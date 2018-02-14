Indecent exposure suspect wanted for exposing himself to Walmart employee

Columbia Police Department are looking for a man who exposed himself to a Walmart employee.

Michael Payne is accused of exposing himself at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road Feb. 9.

