One person hospitalized after Richland motel shooting

Richland County Sheriff's Department deputies say one person is in the hospital after suspects forced their way into a motel room and shot the person inside.

According to RCSD Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies responded to the Star Motel at the 3700 block of Pine Belt Road just before 1 a.m. Feb. 14.

Lt. Wilson says once the suspects were inside, there was an argument and shots were fired. The victim was hit multiple times, but is expected to be okay.

This in an ongoing investigation.

