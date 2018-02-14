Ladies are invited to take a seat at the table

Ladies, if you need some time away, consider A Seat at the Table.

The retreat will explore how women are seated with Jesus Christ, guarded by Christ, and how walking closely with Jesus enables them to endure whatever they will go through in life. It’s February 23 and 24 and is hosted by Northeast Presbyterian Church. Dr. Heather Holleman is the guest speaker.

Heather Holleman, PhD, is a popular author, speaker, and college instructor. She is a faculty member of Penn State University's English Department and teaches both freshman composition and advanced writing.

Heather also serves on the staff Faculty Commons with Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) and helps direct the graduate student ministry at Penn State University. She has received numerous teaching awards and her teaching philosophy finds its roots in what it means to be "seated at the table."

She is the author of three Bible studies; Seated with Christ, Guarded by Christ and Included with Christ.

The women's getaway on Friday, February 23 is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The seminar continues Saturday, February 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's at Northeast Presbyterian Church at 601 Polo Road in Columbia.

The cost is $35 to register. Full-time high school or college students pay $25.

Register at https://nepresbyterian.org/retreat.

