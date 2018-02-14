Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest on SC-277

A stolen vehicle chase on 277 has ended in an arrest. (WIS)

Richland County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest after chasing a suspect on SC-277.

The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the chase. The pursuit started at 9:44 a.m. near Farrow Road.

Officers detained two suspects. Columbia Police Department assisted RCSD.

Lt. Curtis Wilson says roads are open at this time.

