Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest on SC-277

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest after chasing a suspect on SC-277.

The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the chase. The pursuit started at 9:44 a.m. near Farrow Road. 

Officers detained two suspects. Columbia Police Department assisted RCSD. 

Lt. Curtis Wilson says roads are open at this time. 

