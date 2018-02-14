Lanes back open on I-77 SB following collision

Crash on I-77 SB causes delays

Lanes are now back open on I-77 SB following a collision.

A collision closed lanes to traffic on I-77 SB near I-26 Wednesday morning.

Victims have been taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

There are limited details at this time.

