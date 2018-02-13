Shots fired near University Village in Orangeburg

Shots were fired in the area of South Carolina State University's University Village Tuesday evening, according to the school's text alert system.

The incident is being investigated by campus and local law enforcement at this time. Law enforcement is asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Campus Safety at (803)-536-7188.

Details are limited - check back for more updates.

