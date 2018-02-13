Coroner identifies 2 killed in 2-car Lexington collision

The Lexington County Coroner's office is reporting two people have died following a collision in Gaston on Tuesday night. (Source: AP Graphics)

The Lexington County Coroner's office has identified two people who died following a 2-vehicle collision in Gaston on Tuesday night.

The collision was reported after 8 p.m. on Victor Road near Sharpes Hill Road in Gaston.

Gary W. McDonald, 60, and Henry Trey King, 20, both of Gaston, died at the scene due to injuries according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.

McDonald and King were travelling in the same vehicle. They were attempting to avoid a head- on collision with a vehicle that was passing others when they were struck in the side.

Neither McDonald nor King were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The driver and three passengers from the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

