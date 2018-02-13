Coroner identifies 2 killed in 2-car Lexington collision

Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.More >>
A woman from Valley, Alabama has been charged with the murder of her mother. Heather Lea, Christenson. 43, confessed to killing her mother duringMore >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.More >>
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games began Thursday in Pyeongchang. Here's what you need to know.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's office is reporting two people have died following a 2-vehicle collision in Gaston on Tuesday night. The collision was reported after 8 p.m. on Victor Road near Sharpes Hill Road in Gaston. The names of those who died have not been released. The roadway is currently blocked at this time and commuters are asked to find an alternate route. The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT is investigating the crash. Check back for more u...More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
The cold front has moved through the Midlands and is off to the coast, so we can say goodbye to our warm temperatures for now.More >>
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
