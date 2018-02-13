2 dead following 2-car collision in Lexington Co.

The Lexington County Coroner's office is reporting two people have died following a collision in Gaston on Tuesday night. (Source: AP Graphics)

The Lexington County Coroner's office is reporting two people have died following a 2-vehicle collision in Gaston on Tuesday night.

The collision was reported after 8 p.m. on Victor Road near Sharpes Hill Road in Gaston. The names of those who died have not been released.

The roadway is currently blocked at this time and commuters are asked to find an alternate route.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT is investigating the crash.

Check back for more updates.

