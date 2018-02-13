Busloads of oil drilling protesters confront BOEM in town hall event

After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's office is reporting two people have died following a collision in Gaston on Tuesday night.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.More >>
An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.More >>
Trump's budget sheds light on plans to reform public assistance and welfare programs by adding or tightening work requirements.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
The FBI says a man wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles could be here in South Carolina.More >>
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.More >>
