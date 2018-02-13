SC Gov. signs bill to protect manufacturing and industrial facilities

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill that he says will protect manufacturing and industrial facilities from being considered public or private nuisances in certain circumstances. (Source: WIS)

The governor held a ceremony Tuesday saying that the new law is important to show businesses looking to create jobs in South Carolina that the state will protect them from unnecessary legal actions.

The bill states that industrial plants cannot be deemed a nuisance if their licenses and permits are current and they're complying with all local, state and federal laws and regulations.

Opponents worry the new law will limit homeowners' rights.

