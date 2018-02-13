FBI: Man wanted in LA for multiple armed sexual assaults could be in Columbia

An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill that he says will protect manufacturing and industrial facilities from being considered public or private nuisances in certain circumstances.More >>
It's a story that keeps making headlines - the opioid addiction problem. Every few days a news story highlights the growing number of those addicted and the deaths that come as a result.More >>
