FBI: Man wanted in LA for multiple armed sexual assaults could be in Columbia

The FBI says a man wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles could be here in South Carolina.

According to the FBI's Columbia office, Greg Alyn Carlson is wanted by the L.A. FBI office.

Investigators believe Carlson could be in the area. He previously resided in Santa Monica, CA.

The FBI released more information:

On September 3, 2017, Carlson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with intent to commit rape, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon (firearm). On September 26, 2017, Carlson posted bond and was released. After he posted bond, Carlson allegedly fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and, sometime after, left there with a stolen handgun, rental car, and a significant amount of cash. Carlson has indicated that he will not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution. Carlson allegedly fled South Carolina in the stolen rental car. He was seen in Hoover, Alabama, on November 22, 2017, and, when police tried to stop him, he led them on an erratic, high-speed pursuit that was terminated by the police due to the danger to the public. He has since been seen in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 28, 2017, and in Daytona Beach, Florida, on November 30, 2017. A local arrest warrant was issued for Carlson by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, on September 6, 2017, and he was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit rape. A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, Central District of California, on December 12, 2017, and Carlson was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.