Second suspect in deadly hit-and-run moped crash arrested

Xavier Ivy Hall is accused of driving the GMC Yukon that struck a moped in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in one person dead. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman when she was struck by two vehicles on Two Notch Road on Feb. 8.

Xavier Ivy Hall, 35, turned himself in and is facing charges of Hit and Run Involving Death, Failure to Provide Information and Render Aid, and Driving Vehicle Too Fast for Conditions, according to CPD.

Hall is accused of driving the black GMC Yukon that struck the moped first, unseating the driver and Edwina Walker, who was the passenger. Walker was then struck by a second vehicle, an Oldsmobile. Walker succumbed to her injuries Friday night.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

