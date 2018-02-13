Drill or no drill? SC environmental groups to rally against offshore drilling

Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.

This comes as members of the Trump Administration are expected to hold a public hearing on the issue. Gov. Henry McMaster has also sought a waver from President Donald Trump to exempt the state.

McMaster's letter said, "our coastline is not an industrial working coastline as in some other states. It is just the opposite," and, "it is my duty to future generations to protect our most precious assets and to make decisions consistent with South Carolina’s strong conservation ethos.”

Florida recently received a waiver from the Trump Administration.

That public hearing is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Doubletree hotel in Columbia.

The rally will be held at 11 a.m. at the State House.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.