Wanted Clarendon County man now in custody

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Franklin Dennis Mills, 52, is now in custody after being wanted for assault.

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says that Mills allegedly forced his way into a victim’s door on Davis Street early Sunday morning. Mills then assaulted the victim.

Mills had outstanding warrants for 2nd degree assault and battery as well as 1st degree burglary.

