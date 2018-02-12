UPDATE: Deputies take man into custody after suspected domestic incident in Blythewood

After advising neighbors on one Blythewood street to "shelter in place," the Richland County Sheriff's Department says the situation has been resolved with one suspect in custody. (Source: WIS)

After advising neighbors on one Blythewood street to "shelter in place," the Richland County Sheriff's Department says the situation has been resolved with one suspect in custody.

The incident happened in the 100 block of North Crescent Lake Way in Blythewood. RCSD spokesperson Lt. Curtis Wilson said deputies arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman, believed to be husband and wife, in a verbal and physical altercation.

Wilson said the man had a weapon, but deputies were able to get the man to come from his home and place him into custody. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.