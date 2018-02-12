There are two elections happening in Lexington Co. on Tuesday - and one election is a re-do.

Polls will be open for voters in two districts in the Midlands on Tuesday.

In West Columbia, there's a re-do election scheduled for the District 5 City Council seat. Results of the previous election were thrown out after the commission of registration and elections in Lexington County discovered voting irregularities and fraud.

The candidates are:

Boyd Jones

Marland Hardy Mitchell

Mickey Pringle

Four candidates are running for Lexington/Saluda District 3 Trustee. They are:

Jermaine Barr

Will Black

Sonya Winstead Cary

Eddie Cogdill

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

