There are two elections happening in Lexington Co. on Tuesday - and one election is a re-do.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Polls will be open for voters in two districts in the Midlands on Tuesday.

In West Columbia, there's a re-do election scheduled for the District 5 City Council seat. Results of the previous election were thrown out after the commission of registration and elections in Lexington County discovered voting irregularities and fraud.

The candidates are: 

  • Boyd Jones
  • Marland Hardy Mitchell
  • Mickey Pringle

Four candidates are running for Lexington/Saluda District 3 Trustee. They are: 

  • Jermaine Barr
  • Will Black
  • Sonya Winstead Cary
  • Eddie Cogdill

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

