The results are in for two Lexington Co. elections on Tuesday

The polls are closed and the results are in for two elections in Lexington County on Tuesday with 85 percent of the precincts reporting.

In West Columbia, the controversial election for District 5 City Council seat has been won by Mickey Pringle with 66 votes. Marland Hardy Mitchell received 54 votes and Boyd Jones received 14 votes.

The previous election was thrown out after the commission of registration and elections in Lexington County discovered voting irregularities and fraud.

In the race for Lexington/Saluda District 3 Trustee, Sonya Winstead Cary won with 348 votes. Jermaine Barr received 325 votes, Eddie Cogdill received 225 votes, Will Black received 57 votes, and a write-in candidate received one vote.

Of 8,269 registered voters, only 953 votes were cast.

