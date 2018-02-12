Lexington Police searching for Sunoco shoplifting suspect

The pictured suspect is wanted for shoplifting numerous goods from a Sunoco Pit Stop in January. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Police are asking for assistance in the hunt for a man who stole numerous consumable goods from a Sunoco Pit Stop on Augusta Road in January.

PLEASE SHARE - LPD needs to identify this male subject who was involved in a recent shoplifting incident at the Sunoco Pit Stop on Augusta Road in the @TownLexingtonSC.



Please contact Detective Kenneth Heath with any information at 803-951-4642. pic.twitter.com/1hO7Lalsnw — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) February 12, 2018

According to Lexington Police, the suspect walked into the business, selected the food and drinks, and then walked out without paying the clerk for the goods. He then returned to his room at the Woodspring Suites.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, police are asking that you contact Detective Heath at (803) 951-4642. Tips can be made anonymously.

