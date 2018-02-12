Lexington Police searching for Sunoco shoplifting suspect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Police searching for Sunoco shoplifting suspect

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
The pictured suspect is wanted for shoplifting numerous goods from a Sunoco Pit Stop in January. (Source: Lexington Police Department) The pictured suspect is wanted for shoplifting numerous goods from a Sunoco Pit Stop in January. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Police are asking for assistance in the hunt for a man who stole numerous consumable goods from a Sunoco Pit Stop on Augusta Road in January. 

According to Lexington Police, the suspect walked into the business, selected the food and drinks, and then walked out without paying the clerk for the goods. He then returned to his room at the Woodspring Suites.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, police are asking that you contact Detective Heath at (803) 951-4642. Tips can be made anonymously. 

