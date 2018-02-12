UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on Eastbound Interstate 20 following accident

An accident has the two right lanes blocked on Eastbound Interstate 20. (Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation)

UPDATE (12 FEB 2018 @5:06 p.m.): SCDOT is reporting that all lanes have reopened following the accident that shut down two lanes earlier. Traffic is still congested throughout the area and will slowly begin to disperse. Expect delays. Original story is below.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that the two right lanes are closed on Eastbound Interstate-20 for a crash that occurred at 4:16 p.m.

Injuries are listed as a classification with the collision on SCDOT's website.

The left lane is open, but traffic is still backed up and slowly moving in that lane. At this time, there is no update on an estimated time for cleanup.

