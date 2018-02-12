Wilson named to Naismith Trophy Late Season Team

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Connecticut forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

A’ja Wilson continues to collect accolades this year.

This time, the reigning SEC Player of the Year has been named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Late Season Team. The list of players is comprised of the top 30 players vying for the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the country’s top college basketball player.

The list of players will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists, which will be released on Feb. 26. Then, the four finalists will be revealed on March 14.

Here’s a look at the Naismith Trophy Late Season Team:

The winner of the Naismith Trophy will be announced on March 31.

https://twitter.com/dawnstaley/status/963169691609989120

