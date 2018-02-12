Need a job? The FAA wants you to take a look at becoming an air traffic controller

If you're looking for a new career in the exciting field of aviation, the Federal Aviation Administration is now taking applications to for new air traffic controllers. (Source: AP Graphics)

The Federal Aviation Administration is now taking applications to for new air traffic controllers if you're looking for a new career in the exciting field of aviation.

The requirements for the position do not include, however, previous air traffic controller or aviation experience. The job previously sought those with military or prior aviation experience.

According to a 2014 Forbes article, the FAA is set to hire more than 10,000 controllers in the next 10 years, with more than half being hired in the next five years.

The employment numbers are a part of the Air Traffic Controller Workforce Plan 2013-2022, according to Forbes contributor John Goglia.

The current job listing requires only United States citizenship, security clearance, a physical, fluency in English, three years of responsible work experience or a bachelor's degree. The applicants must able to attend the FAA training academy prior to their 31st birthday and willing to locate "to an air traffic facility based on the FAA's highest needs at the time."

The training school, located in Oklahoma City, includes 12 weeks of training.

"This elite group of more than 14,000 FAA air traffic control specialists provides a vital public service to guide pilots, their planes and 2.2 million daily passengers from taxi to takeoff, through the air and back safely on the ground," the FAA says on its website.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for air traffic controllers in 2016 was $122,410 per year or $58.85 per hour.

The surge in job opportunities for the FAA also came after the 2013 government sequester, when training programs at the FAA Academy were halted because of budget cuts, according to The Oklahoman.

An FAA spokesperson says those who want up-to-the-minute job postings can follow the FAA on social media.

"Periodically, we post job announcements seeking candidates to take the test to become air traffic controllers," FAA Communications Manager Kathleen Bergen said. "I suggest that you follow us on Twitter @FAANews and on Facebook - Federal Aviation Administration. Before the announcement opens, we'll post information about the position opening for applications. That would be a more appropriate time to do a story. The job postings are only open for a few weeks, so a story would help us get out the word in a timely manner."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.