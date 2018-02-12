Gamecocks fall one spot in AP Top 25 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks fall one spot in AP Top 25

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Tyasha Harris (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Tyasha Harris (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A tough loss to second-ranked Mississippi State last week drops South Carolina to No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

The Gamecocks fell to the Bulldogs 67-53 in Starkville giving them back-to-back losses for the first time since 2013. USC eventually bounced back defeating Alabama and Florida later in the week to get back in the win column.

The victories push the Gamecocks’ win total to 20 this year. That marks seven straight seasons where Carolina has reached the 20-win plateau.

UConn, Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville, and Notre Dame remain in the top five of the rankings. Texas remained No. 6 while UCLA switched spots with South Carolina to become the No. 7 team in the country. Oregon and Maryland round out the top 10.

South Carolina travels to Georgia at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 before returning home to face Kentucky on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly