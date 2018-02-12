Gamecocks fall one spot in AP Top 25

USC women’s basketball senior guard Lindsey Spann will be out for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season due to an injury.

Gamecock senior out for the season due to injury

A tough loss to second-ranked Mississippi State last week drops South Carolina to No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

The Gamecocks fell to the Bulldogs 67-53 in Starkville giving them back-to-back losses for the first time since 2013. USC eventually bounced back defeating Alabama and Florida later in the week to get back in the win column.

The victories push the Gamecocks’ win total to 20 this year. That marks seven straight seasons where Carolina has reached the 20-win plateau.

UConn, Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville, and Notre Dame remain in the top five of the rankings. Texas remained No. 6 while UCLA switched spots with South Carolina to become the No. 7 team in the country. Oregon and Maryland round out the top 10.

South Carolina travels to Georgia at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 before returning home to face Kentucky on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

New AP Top 10

1. UConn

2. Mississippi State

3. Baylor

4. Louisville

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. South Carolina

9. Oregon

10. Maryland — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) February 12, 2018

