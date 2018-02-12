Wrong-way driver in fatal Interstate 26 crash identified

The identity of the driver who died on Sunday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 26 has been revealed by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Mia Briana Justine James, 29, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-26 before her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck.

James, of Orangeburg, was wearing her seat belt when the crash occurred and when her vehicle caught on fire. James was pronounced dead at the scene "due to traumatic injuries sustained in the collision," according to officials.

The crash is still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

