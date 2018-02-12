Two Airport High admins are on administrative leave and officials are not elaborating further

A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms that the principal and an assistant principal at Airport High School are both on administrative leave.

Dawn Kujawa, the district’s public information officer, says that Principal Brad Coleman and Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler are both on administrative leave.

Kujawa did not elaborate further on the circumstances of the disciplinary actions.

"Generally, the district can place an employee on administrative leave for any number of reasons," Kujawa said via email. "I also can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leave generally is paid, as required by state law."

The school board is having a special-called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday and a personnel matter is listed on the agenda that will be discussed during the board's executive session.

