Investigators are now looking into Airport High School after an administrator's firing

The Cayce Department of Public Safety says they are now investigating after an assistant principal was fired and the principal was placed on administrative leave at Airport High School on Monday evening.

Details remain limited, but officials at Cayce DPS confirm they are doing their "due diligence" after Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler was fired by Lexington 2.

In a statement, Cayce DPS said:

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is currently investigating an allegation of misconduct by an employee of Airport High School, located in Lexington School District Two. The School District notified the Department of the alleged misconduct and requested that the Department look into the matter. This investigation is active and releasing further details at this time may jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. A full report on the findings of the investigation will be forthcoming at its conclusion.

Diimmler was fired by the district following a special board meeting Monday night.

Dawn Kujawa, the district’s public information officer, also said Principal Brad Coleman continues to be on administrative leave.

Kujawa did not elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding Diimmler's firing.

"Generally, the district can place an employee on administrative leave for any number of reasons," Kujawa said via email. "I also can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leave generally is paid, as required by state law."

More on this story as it develops.

