Investigators are now looking into Airport High School after an administrator's firing

After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.More >>
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.More >>
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.More >>
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, there's a new warning for pet owners. Dr. Wendy King of Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic says sugar-free chocolate can be toxic to your pets.More >>
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, there's a new warning for pet owners. Dr. Wendy King of Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic says sugar-free chocolate can be toxic to your pets.More >>
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman when she was struck by two vehicles on Two Notch Road on Feb. 8.More >>
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman when she was struck by two vehicles on Two Notch Road on Feb. 8.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>