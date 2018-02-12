Airport High's assistant principal was just fired, but the principal remains on administrative leave

A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.

Dawn Kujawa, the district’s public information officer, says that Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler is no longer employed with the district and Principal Brad Coleman continues to be on administrative leave.

Diimmler appears to have been terminated following a special board meeting called Monday night where district officials announced the firing of an assistant principal within the district.

Kujawa did not elaborate further on the circumstances.

"Generally, the district can place an employee on administrative leave for any number of reasons," Kujawa said via email. "I also can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leave generally is paid, as required by state law."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.