Second pit bull theft suspect arrested

This pit bull was taken from Columbia's animal shelter by two suspects on Jan. 20. (Source: Columbia Animal Services)

Darius White, 26, was arrested for stealing a pit bull from Columbia's animal shelter in January. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The theft of a pit bull from the City of Columbia's Animal Shelter in January has all suspects under arrest after the second suspect was brought in by police on Saturday.

Darius White, 26, is facing charges of second-degree burglary and larceny with a bond of $50,000.

Raqwan Thompson, 19, was previously arrested on Feb. 3 for the incident.

The pit bull was found safe on Feb. 5 as she was wandering, unharmed, around Cayce, SC.

Police say that the two suspects originally stole two dogs, but one of the dogs managed to escape and was recovered the next day.

