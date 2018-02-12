He leaves behind five children after he was senselessly shot at a nightclub

Kwame Jones (L) was shot over the weekend at an Eastover nightclub. (Source: Jones Family)

One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.

Coroner Gary Watts said 34-year-old Kwame A. Jones of Columbia died at the scene.

Authorities say three men were shot after a fight that started at a club. The three men were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The shooting happened just before midnight near the intersection of Henry Street and Main Street.

Family and friends describe Kwame as a homebody that rarely went out.

Latoya Rumph, a close friend of Kwame, tells us she originally missed the call at three in the morning from Kwame’s wife, but found out when she returned the call.

Rumph said Kwame’s wife found her husband dead at Do Drop In, an Eastover nightclub. She was also at the club when the shooting happened.

Kwame leaves behind five children.

“I was absolutely distraught," Lindsay Robinson, Kwame’s brother, said when he first received the call. "I couldn’t believe it at first. I thought it was just a dream. It still feels like a dream.”

"It was senseless the way his life was taken," James Goodwin, Kwame’s neighbor, said. "Nobody can say anything about him because he had been a good guy.”

“He’s a neighbor, he’s a friend, a loving individual from this community. Didn’t have a bad bone in his heart.”

Hazel Kennedy, Kwame’s neighbor lived next to him for four years.

“He was a quiet man, but always very respectful," Kennedy said.

The conditions of the two surviving victims are still unknown.

Funeral arrangements are still in the works. Family members say they are looking at Saturday for the service.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

