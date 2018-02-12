Ex-lawmaker sentenced to community service, probation in corruption probe

Former South Carolina lawmaker Richard Quinn, Jr. has been sentenced.

Quinn, Jr. received his sentence of two years probation, community service, and a fine in a Beaufort County courtroom on Monday, far from the halls of the State House he once walked as a legislator.

The former lawmaker pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in December.

The judge in this case called Quinn, Jr.'s plea a "very limited admission," but admonished Solicitor David Pascoe and said he should have tried Quinn, Jr for more if the former lawmaker was truly worst of the worst in the probe.

Quinn, Jr. denied all wrongdoing and the allegations against him by Pascoe, who has been investigating possible corruption in the State House for several years now.

"I think that y'all that know me the best know that I would have wanted to fight for my name," Quinn, Jr. said. "I wanted to go to court, because I believed I could have proven that I handled myself in an honorable fashion. I recused myself anytime the law required me to, and I never used my office for personal gain. Those are all lies by Mr. Pascoe. I wanted to prove those things, but unfortunately, things changed when he indicted my 73-year-old father."

Quinn, Jr. unleashed on Pascoe following the hearing.

"He shouldn't have been allowed to prosecute or investigate me," Quinn, Jr. said. "But the system allows that. The law allows that. So what I would say to you is when that happens, the danger in that is that it becomes more important to get your enemy than to really embrace what's justice. The fact that he's had these press conferences, said the things he's said -- the lies he's said -- I'll say it again: if they are not true, make him do something about it. But all you have to do is read the plea that he helped draft himself, which says, he can no longer investigate my family. He no longer has jurisdiction over us for any past action and more importantly he can't even use the information he collected against us because he has not entirely given you the information."

Pascoe said during the hearing that he plans to appeal Quinn, Jr.'s plea.

Quinn's father, Richard Quinn, Sr., also appeared at the end of the hearing with his attorney who announced that all charges against him had been dropped.

Quinn, Sr. is the proprietor of Richard Quinn and Associates, a political consulting firm connected to several dozen high-profile government officials such as Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Pascoe has alleged Quinn, Sr. and his firm used a network of state lawmakers to help violate state ethics laws and enrich his company.

"This ordeal has been a nightmare for the Quinn family," the attorney said. "We are pleased that it is finally over."

