Homeless receives toiletries filled backpacks from Girl Scouts

In the act of giving, Lexington Girl Scout Troop 1639 came out to Finlay Park today to hand out over 160 backpacks filled with toiletries for the homeless.

It all started with one Lexington Girl Scout troop last year.

“We were here giving out winter gear and first aid kits," troop leader Missy Moore said. "The girls noticed we only had grocery bags to give them, so we wanted to do something more permanent.”

Calahan Moore, Missy’s daughter, recognized a need for the homeless to have a bag to carry their belongings around.

In August of 2017, with the approval of her school principal, Moore started a backpack drive, collecting gently used bookbags from her classmates.

An additional 60 backpacks were donated by a local nonprofit organization.

Moore then decided to fill the bags with toiletries, so she asked her neighbors and friends to help donate.

With the help of donations, the Troop bought 200 dollars worth of toiletries to finish filling the backpacks.

They stuffed all the backpacks last week and distributed them earlier today at Finlay Park.

“My initial reaction was 'thank god that someone is still caring' and looking out for the homeless," Jerel Davis, who received a backpack, said. "Whether it’s the university or the community or businesses that are partnering up together. We’re just grateful that someone is doing something.”

There will be a new backpack drive at the end of June.

If you’d like to help donate, you can do so by check or PayPal or by donating a backpack to the troop as it nears closer to June.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.