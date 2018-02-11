Homeless receives toiletries filled backpacks from Girl Scouts

In the act of giving, Lexington Girl Scout Troop 1639 came out to Finlay Park today to hand out over 160 backpacks filled with toiletries for the homeless.
It all started with one Lexington Girl Scout troop last year.
“We were here giving out winter gear and first aid kits," troop leader Missy Moore said. "The girls noticed we only had grocery bags to give them, so we wanted to do something more permanent.”
Calahan Moore, Missy’s daughter, recognized a need for the homeless to have a bag to carry their belongings around.
In August of 2017, with the approval of her school principal, Moore started a backpack drive, collecting gently used bookbags from her classmates.
An additional 60 backpacks were donated by a local nonprofit organization.
Moore then decided to fill the bags with toiletries, so she asked her neighbors and friends to help donate.
With the help of donations, the Troop bought 200 dollars worth of toiletries to finish filling the backpacks.
They stuffed all the backpacks last week and distributed them earlier today at Finlay Park.
“My initial reaction was 'thank god that someone is still caring' and looking out for the homeless," Jerel Davis, who received a backpack, said. "Whether it’s the university or the community or businesses that are partnering up together. We’re just grateful that someone is doing something.”
There will be a new backpack drive at the end of June.
If you’d like to help donate, you can do so by check or PayPal or by donating a backpack to the troop as it nears closer to June.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
The man had serious injuries to his legs and was taken to the hospital, an official said.More >>
The man had serious injuries to his legs and was taken to the hospital, an official said.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.More >>
Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much...More >>
President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much of the funding.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.More >>
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.More >>
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to...More >>
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
In the act of giving, Lexington Girl Scout Troop 1639 came out to Finlay park today to hand out over 160 backpacks filled with toiletries for the homeless.More >>
In the act of giving, Lexington Girl Scout Troop 1639 came out to Finlay park today to hand out over 160 backpacks filled with toiletries for the homeless.More >>