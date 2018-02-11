Gamecock senior out for the season due to injury

USC women’s basketball senior guard Lindsey Spann will be out for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season due to an injury.

The team announced on Sunday that the Penn State transfer has a knee injury.

Spann played in 15 of the Gamecocks’ 24 games this season. She is finishing her career averaging 10.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting, including 45.2 percent accuracy from outside the arc.

The Gamecocks are taking on Florida Sunday afternoon.

