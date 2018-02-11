Driver traveling wrong way on I-26 dies in early morning collision

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 26 was involved in a fatal collision.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Interstate 26 near the 119 mile-marker.

Troopers say a car was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it collided with a Mack tractor-trailer that was traveling east. The vehicles then ran off the right side of the roadway and caught fire. The driver of the Mack truck was not injured. The driver of the car, however, died

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.