Clarendon Co. driver charged with two felony DUI charges after fatal collision

A man in Clarendon County is behind bars after a deadly collision Saturday night.

Anthony Lamont Jones faces two DUI charges including felony driving under the influence resulting in death, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Silver Road near the intersection of Racoon Road. Troopers say Jones was traveling north on Racoon Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway at the intersection of Silver Road. Jones then overcorrected and went off the left side of the roadway striking a concrete median before hitting another car.

The driver of that car was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to MUSC in Charleston. That person later died from their injuries.

Jones and a passenger in his car were both taken to a local hospital with injuries. After being released from the hospital, troopers took Jones into custody.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.